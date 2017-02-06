Related Programs: 
Measures To Improve School Safety On Ann Arbor City Council Agenda Tonight

City of Ann Arbor Seal
Credit City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org

Safety improvements around schools will be a main topic of discussion at tonight's Ann Arbor City Council meeting.  


The city administrator will give an update on the improvements that include closing sidewalk gaps, adding streetlights, and making sure drivers respect the rules of the road.  

During 2016, Ann Arbor police officers made about 1,400 traffic stops within a one-block radius of public schools.

Council member Chuck Warpehoski from the fifth ward says the city is considering reducing speed limits near schools.

"Some of those are city streets where we can move the process forward to change the speed.  Some of them are on state roads..."

The city is taking extra security measures after a student was hit by a car and killed last year.

