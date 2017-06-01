Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Michigan Attorney General Treating Overdoses As Homicides

By 1 hour ago

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette
Credit State of Michigan / michigan.gov

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says his office is treating cases of fatal drug overdoses as murder investigations.

He says four attorneys have been assigned to help prosecute cases against opioid and heroin traffickers, including two instances where alleged suppliers are accused of second-degree murder

“We’re after the dealers.  We’re after the traffickers, and we’re after the over-prescribers, in terms of the bad docs who over-prescribe,” he said.  “We’re on their case, too.” 

Chief Assistant Attorney General Matthew Schneider says the office is targeting suppliers of heroin and opioids in cases of fatal overdoses.

“In the old days, what would happen is, if somebody overdosed on drugs, it was a drug overdose,” said Schneider.  “Now, we’ve changed the rubric.  If there’s a drug overdose, you put up the caution tape.  That’s a homicide scene.  So, we treat those as homicides.” 

Michigan, like other states, has been trying to get a handle on an epidemic of opioid abuse.  The Centers for Disease Control says 2,000 people in Michigan died of an opioid or heroin overdose in 2015.  

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Bill Schuette
drug overdose
opioid
cdc
Homicide

Related Content

Michigan Democrats Call For LGBTQ Protections

By Cheyna Roth May 31, 2017
LGBT Flag
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Lawmakers in the state House and Senate are once again calling for more legal protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. 


Calley Calls For Part-Time Legislature

By May 31, 2017
Brian Calley
State of Michigan / michigan.gov

The job of state lawmaker would be part-time under a ballot campaign launched today by Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley


Schuette And Others Announce 'Anti-Smurfing Campaign' To Curb Meth Ingredient Purchases

By Cheyna Roth May 5, 2017
Bill Schuette
State of Michigan / michigan.gov

Law enforcement and pharmacists are working together to curb methamphetamine production in the state.