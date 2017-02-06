Michigan Education Advocates Have Polarizing Views On Tuesday's DeVos Vote

A controversial appointment to President Trump’s Cabinet is drawing near. The full Senate is expected vote Tuesday to confirm Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth reports on further criticism of Betsy DeVos's nomination for US Secretary of Education.

During a rigorous Senate committee hearing, DeVos was questioned on potential conflicts of interest, her finances, and whether she was fit to lead a department without any experience as an educator.

Gary Naeyaert is the executive director of the Great Lakes Education Project. That’s an organization founded by the DeVos family that works to expand and support of charter schools. Naeyaert says her advocacy for school choice has helped students across the state.

“So to those hundreds of thousands of students, their academic lives are in their own hands more so than they were in the past. So that’s a positive.”

Critics of DeVos say her lack of experience as an educator makes her unqualified for the position, and her policies will destroy traditional public schools.

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org