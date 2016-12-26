Related Programs: 
Michigan Organization Hopes To Educate People Further About Flu Shots

Flu vaccine
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The holidays mean people will be getting together, often in large groups, which makes the spread of germs more likely.  It's cold and flu season, and not everyone has chosen to get a flu shot.


Sometimes, it's due to a fear of needles or lack of time, but there is a Michigan organization with members in Washtenaw County that works to make sure people are educated on the pros and cons of flu vaccinations.

Suzanne Waltman is with Michigan for Vaccine Choice.

"We believe that people should make that choice as they see fit.  We are for choice.  We have people in our group that do vaccinate.  They choose all the vaccinations, they choose some, or they choose none.  So, it's a wide gammon, and we want to make sure we bring everybody into it because it is about choice.  It is about your health."

Her group maintains that the flu vaccination is, at best, 10% effective from year to year.

"They choose the particular strains a year before it even comes about.  So, it's always a risk of even knowing if you're going to get the correct strain by the time the influenza season hits your particular area."

Her group has worked on legislation to prohibit Michigan employers from mandating a flu vaccine for employees.

"Again, we go back to the risk, the safety, and effectiveness.  And, historically, we can see that there was never a mandate for health care workers to get a vaccination for the flu.  And, also, there's never been incidents that I have heard of of an employee causing a flu death for a patient or anybody else because they did not receive the vaccination."

Waltman says their group isn't working against vaccinations, but it's their view that there is a risk associated with the flu vaccine, so people should have a choice on whether they want to be vaccinated or not.

