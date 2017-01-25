Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Michigan Senators Tackle Voting Reform

By Cheyna Roth 32 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Voting Booth
Credit Sam Felder / flickr.com

Michigan lawmakers seem to be making voting laws a priority.  Lawmakers in both chambers have now introduced legislation they say will make voting easier. 


State Senators are making voting laws an issue this year.  A mostly Democratic group of Senators has introduced a set of bills they say will make voting easier for everyone.  One of the bills would allow people to preregister to vote when they turn sixteen – as long as they have a driver’s license or a state ID card. 

Democratic Senator Steve Bieda is a bill sponsor.  Calling the legislation innovative, he said the state needs to keep up with modern times when it comes to voting.  

“It’s been used with some great success in a number of other states,” he said.  “It would save money and, frankly, it would help encourage younger people, as a rite of passage, to register to vote.”

Another bill would allow for electronic filing of voter registration applications, and the other would allow no-reason absentee voting.  Bieda called them “common sense” reforms.   

“We are a service industry,” he said.  “We serve the public, and we serve at the public’s discretion.  This is a way of allowing people to exercise their right to vote and register more easily.”

The State House of Representatives also unveiled a voting reform package two weeks ago.  Spearheaded by Democrats, their package also includes no-reason absentee voting. 

Bieda said the issue of making voting easier and accessible shouldn’t be a party issue.  “Philosophically, what we believe in is that every citizen has a right to vote, every vote should be counted, and everybody has a right at the table to make their voice heard,” he said.  “And they do that at the ballot box.”

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Voting
Michigan State Senate
Steve Bieda
voter ID
Michigan House of Representatives
absentee voting

Related Content

Michigan Senate Rolls Out Large Prison And Parole Reform Package

By Cheyna Roth Jan 24, 2017
Prison
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Michigan Senators are making a big push for prison and parole reform this year. 


Judge Says Schuette Can’t File His Own Brief In Flint Water Case

By Jan 24, 2017
Flint Water
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A federal judge has rejected Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s request to weigh in on a lawsuit related to the Flint water crisis and said “superficial posturing” might be delaying a resolution.


Michigan GOP Averts Leadership Fight

By Jan 23, 2017
Michigan Republican Party
Courtesy Photo / Michigan Republican Party

A battle has been averted over leadership of the Michigan Republican Party.  One of two contenders for the post of state party chair has dropped out.  Scott Hagerstrom led the state Donald Trump campaign, but that wasn’t enough to win him the job.