Monetary Compensation For Presidential Recount Coming To Washtenaw County

Ballot Box
Washtenaw County will soon get reimbursed for the partial presidential recount it conducted earlier in December.  


Washtenaw County spent about $16,000 for the recount.  Ed Golembiewski is the director of elections for the county.  He says the Bureau of Elections has authorized for them to get reimbursed in early January.   

Golembiewski added that while the recount was not completed, Washtenaw County's election division learned from it and plans to make changes.

"We saw seals break on containers because they were fragile.  We know that there's room for improvement there.  We certainly know that ballot tabulators failed, in some cases, on Election Day, which resulted in a discrepancy between the total number of ballots cast, according to the ballot tabulator against the list of votes."

A federal court ruling halted the recount two days after it started.   Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who requested the recount, will pay for it.  

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

