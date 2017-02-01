Only Two Days Of Sunshine In All Of January. Looks Like February Is Off To A Brighter Start!

If you're sensitive to a lack of sunshine, you may be glad that January is over.

We saw very little sunshine in our area during the month of January.  National weather service forecasters say there were only TWO DAYS last month where conditions were clear, and considering other varying cloud conditions 25 days in January were considered cloudy.

Low pressure systems and lake effect moisture from Lake Michigan which remains basically un-frozen at this point are to blame for the cloud cover. January is typically a "cloudier" month in our area, but local weather watchers say not usually for this long of a period.

