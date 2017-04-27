Related Programs: 
Open House Planned For Upcoming Road Work On US-12

US-12 Sign
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

If you want to find out more about upcoming construction on Michigan Avenue in Washtenaw County, there is going to be an open house with information later this afternoon.


$15 million in road improvements will get underway soon to re-surface Michigan Avenue between Gates and Ecorse Roads and Wiard Road between US-12 and Tyler Roads in Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

The project includes many changes and improvements, including a new roundabout at the intersection of Wiard Road and Airport Drive.

The open house will begin at 5:30 at the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority and will last for two hours.

Two miles of Michigan Avenue will be resurfaced near the American Center for Mobility at the historic Willow Run Factory to allow for advance testing of connected and automated vehicles at the center.

