Parking Fees Not Going Up In Downtown Ann Arbor... For Now

Parking meter hours will remain the same for now in downtown Ann Arbor.

Listen to the full story.

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority met Wednesday afternoon and, after what executive director Susan Pollay describes as a "lively discussion," voted not to extend parking meter hours in the evening from 6 to 8 o'clock. Pollay says they were considering the recommendation of a parking consultant.

"The downtown activity levels in the evening are certainly much greater than they used to be, and we had received a recommendation from consultants that we matched the hours of enforcement with the hours of activity," said Pollay.

She said the discussion of extending parking meter hours in downtown Ann Arbor until 8 pm is not over and will likely come up again.

She said they did approve a new parking pay-by-phone service that is expected to be in use for people parking in Ann Arbor by this summer.

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu