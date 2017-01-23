Peaceful Protest Attracts Thousands To Ann Arbor For Weekend Women's March

Downtown Ann Arbor was packed with people Saturday afternoon for a post Inaugural women's march.

More than ten thousand people lined up along Liberty and Fifth streets on an unseasonably warm January afternoon to participate in a local march for women. One of many going on around the country and around the world. The crowd consisted of women but there were plenty of men there, and lots of children as well.



Aruna Mall of Ann Arbor brought her 3 year old daughter Meera with her to see history in the making:



"We're here supporting woman and just promoting women in democracy."

It was a peaceful parade of people who marched from outside Ann arbor's federal building to the University of Michigan Diag for a post march rally. There were plenty of home made signs and now famous pink hats, designed to uphold and protect the rights of all, including women's rights.

