Quirky Commute To Campus Is Quicker For These EMU Students

They're rare on college campuses around Michigan but a couple of Eastern Michigan University students are traveling around the Ypsilanti campus on a "Moto Uni." It's a one wheeled Segway-like machine that costs up to $1700. dollars, and takes several days to learn to ride.

I spoke with EMU seniors Daniel Larson and Kyle Wickham about their experiences riding them on campus and around town.

Wickham says it took him about 5 days to learn how to ride the Moto Uni and it was extremely challenging. They range in price from $300 for the base model up to between $1500 to $1700 dollars for the Moto Unis they ride. They are battery operated and can go from 80 miles to 160 hours on a full charge and can travel on average between 25 and 30 miles per hour.

Larson and Wickham say they've only seen one or two Moto Unis on the University of Michigan campus and only a handful at EMU. They both say they are stopped pretty much every where they go on the devices by people asking about them and how they work.