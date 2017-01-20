The Roots Music Project: Danny Kroha Live In-Studio

This week, host Jeremy Baldwin welcomes singer/songwriter Danny Kroha to the WEMU studios for a live interview and performance live starting at 4pm this Saturday.

Danny Kroha is most famous for his work with The Gories, as well as Danny & The Darleans and Danny & The Doll Rods. All of these projects had blues and roots influences, but in 2015, Third Man Records released Danny's Folk, Blues and Gospel album, "Angels Watching Over Me." The albums features 16 Public Domain compositions played on guitar, banjo, dulcimer, diddley bow, washtub bass, and jug.

For more info on Mr. Kroha's, check out his website.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jeremy Baldwin is the host of the Roots Music Project on WEMU. Contact him at @RMPJbaldwin or email him at studio@wemu.org.