The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor Turns 100

The Rotary Club of Ann Arbor is celebrating its 100th anniversary with an exhibit at the Ann Arbor Dowtown Public Library.

Photographs, banners and old newspaper articles about the club are part of the exhibit that runs through February 27th. A shirt that known as the presidents shirt is also on display. Collyer Smith is the current president.

"It looks like a golf shirt, but it has all the pins of every year of our theme for the Rotary International, and it does not quite fit many of the people who become Rotarian Presidents, but its just a fun transfer," says Smith.

The shirt has been around for over fifteen years.