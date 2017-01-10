School Closings And Delays 01/10/2017

Addison Community Schools - LENAWEE
Delayed 2 hours
Airport Community Schools - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours
Algonac Community Schools - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Almont Community Schools - LAPEER
Closed
Alpine Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
Anchor Bay School District - MACOMB
Closed
Ann Arbor Acdmy - WASHTENAW
Closed
Armada Area Schools - MACOMB
Closed
Arts and Technology Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
Auburn Hills Christian - OAKLAND
Closed , Child Care Open
Branch Line School - WAYNE
Closed
Brandon School District - OAKLAND
Closed
Brookfield Acdmy-Rochester - OAKLAND
Closed
Brown City School District - SANILAC
Closed
Capac Community Schools - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Chatfield Acdmy - LAPEER
Closed
Clarkston Community Schools - OAKLAND
Closed
Community Enterprises of St. Clair - ST. CLAIR
Closed , Staff Must Report
Cross of Glory Lutheran - MACOMB
Closed
Croswell-Lexington Comm Schools - SANILAC
Closed
Deckerville School District - SANILAC
Closed
Dexter Community Schools - WASHTENAW
Closed
Divine Grace Lutheran - OAKLAND
Closed
Dryden Community Schools - LAPEER
Closed
Dundee Community Schools - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours
Eagle Creek Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
East China School District - ST. CLAIR
Closed
East Shore-Leadership Acdmy - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Everest Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
Everest Collegiate High - OAKLAND
Closed
Fenton Area Public Schools - GENESEE
Closed
First Friends Montessori - MACOMB
Closed
FlexTech High - LIVINGSTON
Closed
Fowlerville Community Schools - LIVINGSTON
Closed
Fr Gabriel Richard High - WASHTENAW
Delayed 2 hours
Genesee Christian School - GENESEE
Closed
Good Shepherd Lutheran-Lake Orion - OAKLAND
Closed
Goodrich Area Schools - GENESEE
Closed , See School Website
Grand Blanc Montessori - GENESEE
Closed
Grand River Acdmy - WAYNE
Closed
Great Lakes Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
Holly Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
Holy Family Regional North - OAKLAND
Closed
Holy Family Regional South - OAKLAND
Closed
Holy Ghost Lutheran - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours
Ida Public Schools - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours
Imlay City Schools - LAPEER
Closed , Child Care Open
Immaculate Conception Elem- Ira - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Jefferson Intl Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
Jefferson School District - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours
Kensington Woods High - LIVINGSTON
Closed
Keys Grace Academy - OAKLAND
Closed
Keystone Acdmy - WAYNE
Closed
Kingsbury Country Day - OAKLAND
Closed
Lake Fenton Community Schools - GENESEE
Closed
Lake Orion Community Schools - OAKLAND
Closed
Lakeville Community Schools - LAPEER
Closed
Landmark Acdmy - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Lapeer Co Ed-Tech Ctr - LAPEER
Closed
Lapeer Community Schools - LAPEER
Closed , Child Care Open
Linden Community Schools - GENESEE
Closed
Livingston Christian Schools - LIVINGSTON
Closed
Lutheran High NW - OAKLAND
Closed
Marlette School District - SANILAC
Closed
Marysville Public Schools - ST. CLAIR
Closed
MCISD Ed Ctr/Trans Ctr - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours
Memphis Community Schools - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Merritt Acdmy - MACOMB
Closed
Michigan College of Beauty-Wtrfrd - OAKLAND
Closed
Michigan School For The Arts - OAKLAND
Closed
Monroe County Middle College - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours
Monroe Public Schools - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours
Montessori School of Clarkston - OAKLAND
Closed
New Haven Community Schools - MACOMB
Closed , Child Care Open
New Life Christian Acdmy - ST. CLAIR
Closed
New St. Paul EHS - G. Burnette - WAYNE
Closed , Due To Building Problem
Nexus Academy Royal Oak - OAKLAND
Closed
North Branch Area Schools - LAPEER
Closed , Child Care Open
Notre Dame Lower Division - OAKLAND
Closed
Notre Dame Prep - OAKLAND
Closed
Oakside Scholars Charter Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
Oxford Community Schools - OAKLAND
Closed
Pontiac Acdmy for Excellence - OAKLAND
Closed
Port Huron Area School District - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Rochester Community Schools - OAKLAND
Closed , See School Website
Rochester Hills Christian - OAKLAND
Closed
Romeo Community Schools - MACOMB
Closed
Sandusky School District - SANILAC
Closed
Sanilac Career Center - SANILAC
Closed
Sanilac Special Ed. - SANILAC
Closed
Servicar-North Oakland - OAKLAND
Closed
Springfield Christian Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
St. Clair TEC - ST. CLAIR
Closed
St. Edward on the Lake Elem - ST. CLAIR
Closed
St. Joseph Catholic-Lake Orion - OAKLAND
Closed
St. Joseph's Acdmy-Richmond - MACOMB
Closed
St. Mary School-St. Clair - ST. CLAIR
Closed
St. Mary's Preparatory - OAKLAND
Closed
St. Mary/McCormick Catholic Acdmy - ST. CLAIR
Closed
St. Paul Lutheran-Lapeer - LAPEER
Closed , Child Care Open
Trinity Lutheran-Monroe - MONROE
Delayed 2 hours, Child Care Open
Trinity Lutheran-Port Huron - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Triumph Acdmy - MONROE
Closed
Univ of Detroit Jesuit High & Acdmy - WAYNE
Delayed 2 hours
Upland Hills - OAKLAND
Closed
US Truck Driver-Sterling Heights - MACOMB
Staff Must Report
Walton Charter Acdmy - OAKLAND
Closed
West Village Acdmy - WAYNE
Closed
Whitmore Lake Public Schools - WASHTENAW
Closed
Woodland Develop Center - ST. CLAIR
Closed
Woodland Park Acdmy - GENESEE
Closed
Yale School District - ST. CLAIR
Closed