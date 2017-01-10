School Closings And Delays 01/10/2017

There are limited closure in Washtenaw County : Whitmore Lake Schools, Dexter Community Schools and Ann Arbor Academy are closed (Father Gabriel Richard High - two hour delay)

Addison Community Schools - LENAWEE



Delayed 2 hours

Airport Community Schools - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours

Algonac Community Schools - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Almont Community Schools - LAPEER



Closed

Alpine Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

Anchor Bay School District - MACOMB



Closed

Ann Arbor Acdmy - WASHTENAW



Closed

Armada Area Schools - MACOMB



Closed

Arts and Technology Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

Auburn Hills Christian - OAKLAND



Closed , Child Care Open

Branch Line School - WAYNE



Closed

Brandon School District - OAKLAND



Closed

Brookfield Acdmy-Rochester - OAKLAND



Closed

Brown City School District - SANILAC



Closed

Capac Community Schools - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Chatfield Acdmy - LAPEER



Closed

Clarkston Community Schools - OAKLAND



Closed

Community Enterprises of St. Clair - ST. CLAIR



Closed , Staff Must Report

Cross of Glory Lutheran - MACOMB



Closed

Croswell-Lexington Comm Schools - SANILAC



Closed

Deckerville School District - SANILAC



Closed

Dexter Community Schools - WASHTENAW



Closed

Divine Grace Lutheran - OAKLAND



Closed

Dryden Community Schools - LAPEER



Closed

Dundee Community Schools - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours

Eagle Creek Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

East China School District - ST. CLAIR



Closed

East Shore-Leadership Acdmy - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Everest Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

Everest Collegiate High - OAKLAND



Closed

Fenton Area Public Schools - GENESEE



Closed

First Friends Montessori - MACOMB



Closed

FlexTech High - LIVINGSTON



Closed

Fowlerville Community Schools - LIVINGSTON



Closed

Fr Gabriel Richard High - WASHTENAW



Delayed 2 hours

Genesee Christian School - GENESEE



Closed

Good Shepherd Lutheran-Lake Orion - OAKLAND



Closed

Goodrich Area Schools - GENESEE



Closed , See School Website

Grand Blanc Montessori - GENESEE



Closed

Grand River Acdmy - WAYNE



Closed

Great Lakes Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

Holly Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

Holy Family Regional North - OAKLAND



Closed

Holy Family Regional South - OAKLAND



Closed

Holy Ghost Lutheran - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours

Ida Public Schools - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours

Imlay City Schools - LAPEER



Closed , Child Care Open

Immaculate Conception Elem- Ira - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Jefferson Intl Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

Jefferson School District - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours

Kensington Woods High - LIVINGSTON



Closed

Keys Grace Academy - OAKLAND



Closed

Keystone Acdmy - WAYNE



Closed

Kingsbury Country Day - OAKLAND



Closed

Lake Fenton Community Schools - GENESEE



Closed

Lake Orion Community Schools - OAKLAND



Closed

Lakeville Community Schools - LAPEER



Closed

Landmark Acdmy - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Lapeer Co Ed-Tech Ctr - LAPEER



Closed

Lapeer Community Schools - LAPEER



Closed , Child Care Open

Linden Community Schools - GENESEE



Closed

Livingston Christian Schools - LIVINGSTON



Closed

Lutheran High NW - OAKLAND



Closed

Marlette School District - SANILAC



Closed

Marysville Public Schools - ST. CLAIR



Closed

MCISD Ed Ctr/Trans Ctr - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours

Memphis Community Schools - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Merritt Acdmy - MACOMB



Closed

Michigan College of Beauty-Wtrfrd - OAKLAND



Closed

Michigan School For The Arts - OAKLAND



Closed

Monroe County Middle College - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours

Monroe Public Schools - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours

Montessori School of Clarkston - OAKLAND



Closed

New Haven Community Schools - MACOMB



Closed , Child Care Open

New Life Christian Acdmy - ST. CLAIR



Closed

New St. Paul EHS - G. Burnette - WAYNE



Closed , Due To Building Problem

Nexus Academy Royal Oak - OAKLAND



Closed

North Branch Area Schools - LAPEER



Closed , Child Care Open

Notre Dame Lower Division - OAKLAND



Closed

Notre Dame Prep - OAKLAND



Closed

Oakside Scholars Charter Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

Oxford Community Schools - OAKLAND



Closed

Pontiac Acdmy for Excellence - OAKLAND



Closed

Port Huron Area School District - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Rochester Community Schools - OAKLAND



Closed , See School Website

Rochester Hills Christian - OAKLAND



Closed

Romeo Community Schools - MACOMB



Closed

Sandusky School District - SANILAC



Closed

Sanilac Career Center - SANILAC



Closed

Sanilac Special Ed. - SANILAC



Closed

Servicar-North Oakland - OAKLAND



Closed

Springfield Christian Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

St. Clair TEC - ST. CLAIR



Closed

St. Edward on the Lake Elem - ST. CLAIR



Closed

St. Joseph Catholic-Lake Orion - OAKLAND



Closed

St. Joseph's Acdmy-Richmond - MACOMB



Closed

St. Mary School-St. Clair - ST. CLAIR



Closed

St. Mary's Preparatory - OAKLAND



Closed

St. Mary/McCormick Catholic Acdmy - ST. CLAIR



Closed

St. Paul Lutheran-Lapeer - LAPEER



Closed , Child Care Open

Trinity Lutheran-Monroe - MONROE



Delayed 2 hours, Child Care Open

Trinity Lutheran-Port Huron - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Triumph Acdmy - MONROE



Closed

Univ of Detroit Jesuit High & Acdmy - WAYNE



Delayed 2 hours

Upland Hills - OAKLAND



Closed

US Truck Driver-Sterling Heights - MACOMB



Staff Must Report

Walton Charter Acdmy - OAKLAND



Closed

West Village Acdmy - WAYNE



Closed

Whitmore Lake Public Schools - WASHTENAW



Closed

Woodland Develop Center - ST. CLAIR



Closed

Woodland Park Acdmy - GENESEE



Closed

Yale School District - ST. CLAIR



Closed