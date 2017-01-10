Related Program: 
Morning Edition

School Closings And Delays 01/10/2017

By 26 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

 There are limited closure in Washtenaw County : Whitmore Lake Schools, Dexter Community Schools and Ann Arbor Academy are closed (Father Gabriel Richard High - two hour delay)

 Addison Community Schools - LENAWEE 

Delayed 2 hours

Airport Community Schools - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours

Algonac Community Schools - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Almont Community Schools - LAPEER 

Closed

Alpine Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

Anchor Bay School District - MACOMB 

Closed

Ann Arbor Acdmy - WASHTENAW 

Closed

Armada Area Schools - MACOMB 

Closed

Arts and Technology Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

Auburn Hills Christian - OAKLAND 

Closed , Child Care Open

Branch Line School - WAYNE 

Closed

Brandon School District - OAKLAND 

Closed

Brookfield Acdmy-Rochester - OAKLAND 

Closed

Brown City School District - SANILAC 

Closed

Capac Community Schools - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Chatfield Acdmy - LAPEER 

Closed

Clarkston Community Schools - OAKLAND 

Closed

Community Enterprises of St. Clair - ST. CLAIR 

Closed , Staff Must Report

Cross of Glory Lutheran - MACOMB 

Closed

Croswell-Lexington Comm Schools - SANILAC 

Closed

Deckerville School District - SANILAC 

Closed

Dexter Community Schools - WASHTENAW 

Closed

Divine Grace Lutheran - OAKLAND 

Closed

Dryden Community Schools - LAPEER 

Closed

Dundee Community Schools - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours

Eagle Creek Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

East China School District - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

East Shore-Leadership Acdmy - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Everest Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

Everest Collegiate High - OAKLAND 

Closed

Fenton Area Public Schools - GENESEE 

Closed

First Friends Montessori - MACOMB 

Closed

FlexTech High - LIVINGSTON 

Closed

Fowlerville Community Schools - LIVINGSTON 

Closed

Fr Gabriel Richard High - WASHTENAW 

Delayed 2 hours

 Genesee Christian School - GENESEE 

Closed

Good Shepherd Lutheran-Lake Orion - OAKLAND 

Closed

Goodrich Area Schools - GENESEE 

Closed , See School Website

Grand Blanc Montessori - GENESEE 

Closed

Grand River Acdmy - WAYNE 

Closed

Great Lakes Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

Holly Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

Holy Family Regional North - OAKLAND 

Closed

Holy Family Regional South - OAKLAND 

Closed

Holy Ghost Lutheran - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours

Ida Public Schools - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours

Imlay City Schools - LAPEER 

Closed , Child Care Open

Immaculate Conception Elem- Ira - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Jefferson Intl Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

Jefferson School District - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours

Kensington Woods High - LIVINGSTON 

Closed

Keys Grace Academy - OAKLAND 

Closed

Keystone Acdmy - WAYNE 

Closed

Kingsbury Country Day - OAKLAND 

Closed

Lake Fenton Community Schools - GENESEE 

Closed

Lake Orion Community Schools - OAKLAND 

Closed

Lakeville Community Schools - LAPEER 

Closed

Landmark Acdmy - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Lapeer Co Ed-Tech Ctr - LAPEER 

Closed

Lapeer Community Schools - LAPEER 

Closed , Child Care Open

Linden Community Schools - GENESEE 

Closed

Livingston Christian Schools - LIVINGSTON 

Closed

Lutheran High NW - OAKLAND 

Closed

 Marlette School District - SANILAC 

Closed

Marysville Public Schools - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

MCISD Ed Ctr/Trans Ctr - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours

Memphis Community Schools - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Merritt Acdmy - MACOMB 

Closed

Michigan College of Beauty-Wtrfrd - OAKLAND 

Closed

Michigan School For The Arts - OAKLAND 

Closed

Monroe County Middle College - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours

Monroe Public Schools - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours

Montessori School of Clarkston - OAKLAND 

Closed

New Haven Community Schools - MACOMB 

Closed , Child Care Open

New Life Christian Acdmy - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

New St. Paul EHS - G. Burnette - WAYNE 

Closed , Due To Building Problem

Nexus Academy Royal Oak - OAKLAND 

Closed

North Branch Area Schools - LAPEER 

Closed , Child Care Open

Notre Dame Lower Division - OAKLAND 

Closed

Notre Dame Prep - OAKLAND 

Closed

Oakside Scholars Charter Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

Oxford Community Schools - OAKLAND 

Closed

Pontiac Acdmy for Excellence - OAKLAND 

Closed

Port Huron Area School District - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Rochester Community Schools - OAKLAND 

Closed , See School Website

Rochester Hills Christian - OAKLAND 

Closed

Romeo Community Schools - MACOMB 

Closed

Sandusky School District - SANILAC 

Closed

Sanilac Career Center - SANILAC 

Closed

Sanilac Special Ed. - SANILAC 

Closed

Servicar-North Oakland - OAKLAND 

Closed

Springfield Christian Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

St. Clair TEC - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

St. Edward on the Lake Elem - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

St. Joseph Catholic-Lake Orion - OAKLAND 

Closed

St. Joseph's Acdmy-Richmond - MACOMB 

Closed

St. Mary School-St. Clair - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

St. Mary's Preparatory - OAKLAND 

Closed

St. Mary/McCormick Catholic Acdmy - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

St. Paul Lutheran-Lapeer - LAPEER 

Closed , Child Care Open

 Trinity Lutheran-Monroe - MONROE 

Delayed 2 hours, Child Care Open

Trinity Lutheran-Port Huron - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Triumph Acdmy - MONROE 

Closed

Univ of Detroit Jesuit High & Acdmy - WAYNE 

Delayed 2 hours

Upland Hills - OAKLAND 

Closed

US Truck Driver-Sterling Heights - MACOMB 

Staff Must Report

Walton Charter Acdmy - OAKLAND 

Closed

West Village Acdmy - WAYNE 

Closed

Whitmore Lake Public Schools - WASHTENAW 

Closed

Woodland Develop Center - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Woodland Park Acdmy - GENESEE 

Closed

Yale School District - ST. CLAIR 

Closed

Tags: 
school closings