Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

School Reform Office Explains School Closure System To Education Committee

By Cheyna Roth 31 minutes ago

Michigan School Reform Office Banner
Credit State of Michigan / michigan.gov

As the state School Reform Office moves closer to potentially closing multiple schools across Michigan, a bill ending the law is being hotly debated in the Legislature.


Republican Senator and chair of the Senate Education Committee, Phil Pavlov, is sponsoring a bill that would repeal the law allowing the SRO to close consistently low performing schools. 

During last week’s meeting about the new bill, the School Reform Office was criticized by school administrators and parents.  They said there is not a consistent method for measuring school progress and quality.

But State School Reform Officer Natasha Baker said having multiple methods for testing schools is beneficial. 

“The goal is for parents to understand they do have options,” she said.  “And the SRO’s mission is to turn priority schools into the highest performing schools in the state.” 

“However, while we’re going through that process, parents have to choose the best options for their children and they can’t do that if they don’t know what they are,” Baker said.

Pavlov and the committee have been working on a plan to not just repeal the so-called “failing schools law,” but to also replace it.  They said they want a more consistent method for determining school progress.

Pavlov said they would like to partner with the School Reform Office, but the current system for evaluating schools isn’t working. 

“We heard a lot today about process and systems and accountability, but we didn’t hear much about what’s happening in that school building, in that classroom, with the direct student centered education that’s so necessary,” he said.

The SRO isn’t perfect, Baker said, but they are able to be transparent with districts in ways they haven’t been before. 

When asked what she would like to see if there is a replacement to the current law, Baker said, “I would like for the State of Michigan to clearly define what they – what we see as high-performing.” 

“Growth is not enough,” Baker continued.  “Kids have to be able to be proficient, however we define that.”

Meanwhile, the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s Board of Education has authorized the school district to take legal action, “when timely and appropriate” to explain why they feel the school closures cannot legally happen.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
phil pavlov
Michigan School Reform Office
Michigan Legislature
education
detroit community schools

Related Content

Budget Reactions: Charter Schools Blast Snyder, Republicans Still Want Tax Cuts

By Cheyna Roth Feb 9, 2017
Classroom
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget has brought mixed reactions, in some cases from his own party. 


Snyder Budget Plan Calls For Saving, Spending, But No New Tax Cut

By Feb 9, 2017
Rick Snyder
State of Michigan / michigan.gov

Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget calls for saving and spending, but no new tax cuts to appease Republicans in the Legislature


Ann Arbor's 21-Year-Old Tobacco Buying Restrictions Overruled

By Cheyna Roth Feb 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The state Attorney General has derailed Ann Arbor’s attempt to raise the age for legally buying tobacco.