Schuette Sides With Flint Pastors Against Snyder In Water Lawsuit

By 14 minutes ago
Flint Water Tower
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a legal brief supporting a group of Flint pastors suing the state over the city’s drinking water crisis.  Schuette’s position puts him at odds with Governor Rick Snyder.  


The brief from Schuette’s office says the state should be required to deliver bottled water to any homes in Flint that don’t have a properly working water filter.  The state says that would be too expensive, and water is already delivered to households that request it. 

Noah Hall is Schuette’s attorney in the case.  He says the state needs to make the extra effort because it caused the problem:

“Now that the damage is done, regardless of the cost, we need to provide the people of Flint with water.” 

The state says mandatory water deliveries would too expensive and would divert resources from permanent solutions to the drinking water crisis.  Governor Snyder’s office says every home that requests it has water delivered.  The case is currently in mediation. 

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

