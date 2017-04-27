Second Amendment Advocates Flock To State Capitol

Wednesday was the annual Second Amendment March in Lansing. Gun enthusiasts took to the Capitol for speeches and mass open-carrying of firearms.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth reports on a Second Amendment rights march in Lansing.

According to the march’s website, they met for a “peaceful gathering to demonstrate the political strength of Michigan’s legal gun owners and Second Amendment advocates.”

Dean Greenblatt is an attorney in Bloomfield Township. He represents Michigan Open Carry in several pending court cases.

“It’s just to get the message out that people are interested in securing their rights and letting other people know they’re here, they’re not going away, and they’re not going to be quiet,” he said.

The Michigan legislature is currently pondering legislation that would allow for concealed pistol carry without a license. There are also plans for legislation to make registering firearms optional in the state.

Gun control advocates say increased regulations would reduce gun violence. But Second Amendment enthusiasts like Kimberly Moshier from Oxford, say there are misconceptions about gun owners.

“We do it because it’s our right and we want to protect ourselves and the ones we love,” she said. “And that’s what it boils down to. Not everybody with a gun’s a bad guy.”

