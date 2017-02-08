Related Programs: 
Senate Bill Would Add New Exception To Open Government Law

Michigan State Senate Chamber
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

There could soon be tighter restrictions on the public’s access to information in bids for state business. 


A state Senate committee has adopted a bill that would shield information on bidders’ trade secrets and finances. 

State Senator Rick Jones (R-Grand Ledge) says the Freedom of Information Act discourages businesses from bidding on government work.  Jones says his bill matches a standard used in 42 other states and by the federal government to protect confidential information. 

“I love transparency, but you don’t give away trade secrets,” he says.  “You don’t give away a company’s financials.” 

But an attorney for the news industry says Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act already protects sensitive, proprietary information. 

“So I don’t see why this is necessary,” she says. 

Robin Luce Hermann of the Michigan Press Association says she’s concerned the state would use a new exemption to further stretch limits on the public’s right to examine how government contracts are approved.

The full Senate could vote on the bill next week. 

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Michigan State Senate
Freedom of Information Act
Rick Jones

