Sesi Motors 5:01 Jazz: Organissimo At Rush Street

5:01 Jazz on Friday, March 3rd will be a spectacular jazz, blues, and pop music party when Organissimo presents their Ann Arbor CD release party for “B3tles – A Soulful Tribute to the Fab Four.” Get to the usual location, Rush Street Nightclub – 314 South Main Street – by 5 PM to grab a great seat for the free show.

We asked Jim Alfredson, the leader of Organissimo to describe the new CD and the music you will experience on March 3rd.



The new CD is called "B3tles - A Soulful Tribute to the Fab Four". We've been talking about covering some songs from the Beatles' extensive catalog for several years and we finally got to work on it early last year. They wrote so many great songs with catchy and beautiful melodies just ripe for a jazz treatment. While we're certainly not the first to put them in a jazz context, I'm proud that we spent a lot of time to creatively re-arrange them rather than just play instrumental versions. For example, we do Taxman in 7/8 time rather than 4/4 and All You Need Is Love in 5/4 (think Take Five). The new album is chocked full of songs everyone loves arranged with reverence and a healthy dose of Hammond grease!

We commissioned the cover art from local Lansing artist Dennis Preston. Not only is the music a tribute to the Beatles, but the cover references the iconic Revolver cover. We're really excited to present this music to the jazz community and it means so much to us to have the support of WEMU. The 5:01 Jazz Series is one of our favorite series to play because everyone is so kind and the audience is appreciative. It's always a great time and we're really looking forward to it! We'll have CDs and really cool t-shirts available, too!

Organissimo is a terrific trio from the Lansing area: organist Jim Alfredson, guitarist Larry Barris, and drummer Randy Marsh. If you attended their most recent 5:01 Jazz Show, you may recall that the dance floor was packed by the end of the show. We think it will happen again, so come ready to move to the music! 5:01 Jazz is WEMU’s free after-work party on the first Friday of the month from October through May. We thank Rush Street Nightclub for providing the place – 314 South Main Street – and Sesi Motors for their support. Presenting 5:01 Jazz is a way to thank you for supporting WEMU and to keep the music community strong. 5:01 Jazz also honors the memory of jazz lover Dr. Jan Winkelman, WEMU’s first major donor and community champion. See you on Friday, March 3rd for the Organissimo CD release celebration!