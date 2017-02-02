"Small Victory" - One Student Reacts To Dismissal Of Charges By EMU Officials

All disciplinary actions against 16 Eastern Michigan University students involved in a campus sit in protest last year have been dropped.

A statement was issued by University president Dr James Smith saying "it is time for the campus community to move forward" so all charges and possible punishments are being dismissed.

The students were identified and charged after remaining in Eastern's student center after hours last November to protest racist graffiti found on campus.

Demajae Muray is one of those students who was charged after participating in a sit in at the EMU student center after it had closed. He says he is "relieved" there will be no punishment for his role in the protest but adds the fight is not over.

"It is a small victory, we're happy the charges are dropped. We've got to keep moving forward and if the university is seriously about moving in a better direction, then we'll see," says Muray.

Muray says dismissing the charges is only one of 3 things he would like to see happen at Eastern in light of the racist graffiti.

"The Black Student 10 Point Plan, that's what we need to be focused on more and actually work towards, so that needs to be taken more seriously in my eyes," says Muray. "Also they need to catch the culprit who was writing all the racist words around campus."

EMU administration declined to comment beyond the written statement they issued announcing that charges were dropped.