Snyder Calls On House To Adopt New Business Tax Break

Governor Rick Snyder is pushing for quick approval of a controversial tax break to help lure large employers to the state.

Rick Pluta reports on Gov. Snyder's push to pass new tax break legislation.

Snyder said although Michigan has been adding jobs, “they tend to smaller businesses. Now, we’re finding success in larger organizations saying they want to come to Michigan. We need to have another tool in our tool kit to make sure we can get them in our state.”

The break targets businesses willing to pay high wages and employ hundreds or thousands of people. The businesses would be allowed to keep all or part of the state income taxes their employees would pay.

Snyder said there are several deals being negotiated with big employers that are near the make or break point.

“They reason they’re primarily coming is we have the most talent in the world in terms of concentrations of engineers, professional tradespeople, the important resources, but we need a closer,” he said.

Snyder made the announcement while on Mackinac Island. There, he political and business leaders attending the conference to get behind the legislation.

“Let’s get it to my desk,” he said. “Let’s get it done. And let’s get these big companies growing in Michigan.”

But some House members say it would not be fair to offer some businesses special deals that aren’t available to everyone.

