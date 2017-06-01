Snyder: 'Incivility' Biggest Threat Facing US

Governor Rick Snyder spoke out against a toxic political culture that he says it’s getting in the way of practical problem-solving.

Rick Pluta reports on Gov. Snyder's displeasure with today's political culture.

The governor was speaking to a gathering of business and political leaders at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual policy conference on Mackinac Island. The conference’s organizers put civility in politics on the agenda.

“I view this as probably the largest threat to our country,” he said.

The governor says it’s a timely topic as people with differing political views are finding it harder and harder to talk to one another.

“Our greatest threat is not from someone external,” he said. “It’s from us not treating one another right. It’s that simple.”

Snyder says he’d like to see Michigan serve as an example to the nation of consensus problem-solving. But Michigan remains a politically divided state that split almost evenly in the presidential race last year. President Donald Trump won the state by the closest margin in Michigan history.

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org