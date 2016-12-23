Special Holiday Programming: Christmas Eve 2016

Happy Holidays! Join WEMU this Christmas and New Years for your holiday cheer. We'll be broadcasting familiar voices, and some new ones as well....

9pm alt.Latino holiday special: Festivo Altlatino with CantigasNPR Music's Alt.Latino presents an encore performance featuring the 20-piece choral ensemble Coral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas Carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and transformative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.



10pm All Songs Considered for the Holidays



Bob's had it with the holidays. He storms out of the studio and finds himself taking a Dickensian journey, with visits from some old friends including Carrie Brownstein, Dan Auerbach, Aimee Mann, Ben Folds, and more. And um, they will also play the usual unusual holiday songs.



Jonathan Winters' 'A Christmas Carol' 11pm

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations on Christmas Day 12/25 from 6pm to 7pm. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.