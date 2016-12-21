Special Holiday Programming New Year's Eve 2016-2017

Happy Holidays! Join WEMU this Christmas and New Years for your holiday cheer. We'll be broadcasting familiar voices, and some new ones as well....

Capitol Steps, Politics Takes a Holiday 9pm



THIS New Year's Eve, celebrate our country by helping the Capitol Steps make fun of it! You don't need to win the Electoral College to proclaim laughter is exactly what 2017 needs! SO TUNE IN for our Year In Review New Year's special. All your election favorites will be there: President Elect Trump, Hillary, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin...wait, what?!?

Let's not let the election divide us any further. Tune in, and let's unite in laughter! And for goodness sake, can someone give Merrick Garland a hug?

So tune in this New Year's and laugh, because making fun of seventeen candidates is way more fun than simply making fun of two.

Toast of the Nation 2015/2016 (10pm through to 5am 01/01)



The trumpeter leads a Jazz at Lincoln Center band in the music of Jelly Roll Morton and King Oliver.