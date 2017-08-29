Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

State Law Enforcement Say Lifting Military Equipment Surplus Ban Helps With Tight Budgets

By Cheyna Roth 37 minutes ago

Homeland Security Special Response Vehicle
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The Trump administration will lift a ban on the military giving some surplus equipment to police departments, and some members of Michigan law enforcement are welcoming the change.


According to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, the equipment is mostly clothes and items they would buy anyway.  Except now, they don’t have to use money from a budget that isn’t always generous.

“The police and fire and the funding for public safety has been impacted and still impacted by the recession and the effects of the recession,” said Executive Director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Robert Stevenson. 

Critics of the practice say it militarizes the police. The issue came to a head in 2015, when police met protesters in Ferguson, Missouri with armored vehicles and riot gear.

Shelli Weisberg is the Political Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan.  She said she hopes police departments will only take equipment for everyday use. 

Michigan State Police in particular has been really good about limiting this in the past,” Weisberg said.  “And I hope we can have a conversation with them and, you know, really maybe have a measured response to lifting of the ban.”

While the types of equipment that could be sent to police departments include bayonets and large-caliber weapons, Stevenson said in Michigan they mostly take warm weather clothes and protective gear. 

Stevenson also says departments should only take equipment they need and will use. 

“Because to be honest I think most police chiefs see little need to have bayonets,” he said. “There is some of this equipment that we need to look at ourselves and just make sure that it has a good application.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
law enforcement
Donald Trump
Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police
Militarization
ACLU of Michigan
Michigan State Police

Related Content

Michigan Parole Board To Review Nine Iraqi Pardon Requests

By Aug 28, 2017
wikimedia

The Michigan Parole Board has agreed to conduct a full-but-speedy review of pardon requests from Iraqi nationals threatened with deportation. 


Michigan’s SOS Will Provide Voter Information To Federal Commission, Unless Protected By State Law

By Cheyna Roth Jul 4, 2017
Voting Booth
Sam Felder / flickr.com

The Michigan Secretary of State is willing to turn over some voter information to a federal commission.


Snyder: 'Incivility' Biggest Threat Facing US

By Jun 1, 2017
Rick Snyder
State of Michigan / michigan.gov

Governor Rick Snyder spoke out against a toxic political culture that he says it’s getting in the way of practical problem-solving.