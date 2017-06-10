Tickets To See Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me In Detroit

Make your donation of $200 or more to WEMU now to be receive a pair of tickets to see Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me at Detroit's Fox Theater - a live show on Thursday, June 15 at 7:30PM. There's only 5 pair of these tickets available, don't delay.

Now in its 20th season, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, humorists and journalists, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a comic review of the week’s news, along with the help of Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.

Donate by phone: 888.299.8910

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.