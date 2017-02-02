Top Snyder Aide Takes White House Job

Governor Rick Snyder’s chief of staff has taken a new job at the White House.

Jarrod Agen is the new communications director for Vice President Mike Pence. Agen was Snyder’s communications director before assuming the position of chief of staff 13 months ago.

Agen helped shape the “Grand Bargain” that led to the Detroit bankruptcy deal. And he was a central figure in the Snyder administration’s response to the Flint water crisis.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org