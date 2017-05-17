Tuition Increases Likely In Eastern Michigan University's New Fiscal Year Budget

Eastern Michigan University held a budget forum on Tuesday.

Estimates include a 3.8% tuition increase for undergraduate students and a 5% tuition increase for graduate students.

School officials attribute the need for the increase to a nearly 7-1/2 percent decline in enrollment since 2011.

While tuition increases will provide more revenue in the 2018 budget, the school expects to introduce a voluntary early retirement plan, for some members of faculty and staff, in a cost savings measure.

EMU expects it will end the 2017 fiscal year with a balanced budget, something that hasn't been accomplished since 2010.

— Taylor Pinson is a writer/reporter for 89.1 WEMU News. Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him studio@wemu.org