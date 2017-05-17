Related Programs: 
Tuition Increases Likely In Eastern Michigan University's New Fiscal Year Budget

By & Jordan Lemanski 1 minute ago

Eastern Michigan University Block "E" Logo
Credit Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University held a budget forum on Tuesday.

Estimates include a 3.8% tuition increase for undergraduate students and a 5% tuition increase for graduate students.

School officials  attribute the need for the increase to a nearly  7-1/2 percent decline in enrollment since 2011.  

While tuition increases will provide more revenue in the 2018 budget, the school expects to introduce a voluntary early retirement plan, for some members of faculty and staff, in a cost savings measure. 

EMU expects it will end the 2017 fiscal year with a balanced budget, something that hasn't been accomplished since 2010. 

