Tumbao Bravo: Latin Jazz - Just Perfect On Cinco De Mayo For 5:01 Jazz!

On May 5th – Cinco de Mayo – WEMU wraps up the 2017 winter/spring Sesi Motors 5:01 Jazz shows with a real showstopper – the magnificent Latin jazz group, Tumbao Bravo. While Paul Vornhagen continues to head up Tumbao Bravo on saxophone, flute, piccolo and percussion, he has added new members and new repertoire while retaining tunes of years past and some veteran players. Joining Paul for “5:01 Jazz” are Olman Piedra – timbales, Brian DiBlassio – keyboards, Gregory (Greco) Freeman – congas and, Joe Fee – bass.



Expect your favorite songs such as Mogagua, Casa Versailles, and Springwatch and get ready for new melodies like Gia No Cry, Flight To Sanibel and Consolation. We hope you and your friends will join us for an afternoon of Latin jazz, dancing, a few surprises, and fun!







Paul Vornhagen explained some of the special aspects of Latin jazz and dancing: Cuban rhythms are the beats that drive salsa dancing. This is fundamental to the music and the joyous exchange of the two art forms. The Cha Cha Cha, for example, was a pattern that started with sound of shoes shuffling on the dance floor! Cinco de Mayo is such an Hispanic celebration and Cuban and Latin jazz for dancing are a huge part of the history of Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Feel the music. Let it breathe through your body and soul. Let your feet follow your heart.

Paul also shared his thoughts on WEMU’s 40 years of jazz and his place on our playlist over time:

The radio airplay that my recordings have received on WEMU has been the single most important foundation of my career as a jazz musician. I am profoundly grateful. 5:01 Jazz gigs have been highlights of my performances for many years from the very beginning of the series. I’m thrilled to spend Cinco de Mayo with WEMU at 5:01 Jazz.

WEMU presents the free Sesi Motors 5:01 Jazz shows on the first Friday of the month from 5 to 7 PM October through May at Rush Street Nightclub, 314 South Main Street in Ann Arbor. 5:01 Jazz is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Jan Winkelman, WEMU’s first major donor and community champion.

— Linda Yohn is the WEMU Music Director, and host of 89.1 Jazz. On twitter @LindaYohn or email her at studio@wemu.org