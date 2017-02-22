Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

U-M Survey: Michigan Officials Wants Changes To Emergency Manager Law

By 2 hours ago

University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy Logo
Credit University of Michigan / umich.edu

A survey of local officials across the state finds wide interest in overhauling Michigan’s emergency manager law


The survey of officials from 1,300 cities, counties, townships, and villages was conducted by the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy

There was no consensus on what to do about financially struggling local governments, says survey director Tom Ivacko.  But he says says there was general agreement that emergency managers have too much power. 

“There’s kind of a mixed message once you start digging below the surface,” he said, “but one thing that really stands out is strong support to reform the law in numerous ways.”         

Ivacko says local officials also say the state needs to take more responsibility for the problems it creates with cuts to revenue sharing and unfunded mandates.

Some other findings: 

   -63% of those surveyed said emergency managers should focus on improving services as well as cutting spending;

   -57% like the idea of an ombudsman to oversee emergency managers and hear local concerns;

   -48% said emergency managers should have to consider the impact of their decisions on disadvantaged groups. 

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s open to changing the law to address problems brought to light by the Flint water crisis.  He’s not proposing an overhaul plan, but says he’s willing to consider ideas that are presented to him. 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
emergency manager law
The University of Michigan
Ford School of Public Policy
Rick Snyder
Flint water crisis

Related Content

Tax Capture Legislation Moving Swiftly Through State Senate – Could Hit Roadblock In House

By Cheyna Roth Feb 21, 2017
Brownfield
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Legislation that would give companies building on blighted and undesirable land a tax break is swiftly making its way through the Senate.  But it could be headed for a roadblock.  


President's Day And Michigan

By Feb 20, 2017
President
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Michigan receives frequent visits from presidential candidates, and the state has a storied relationship with many who have won the nation’s highest office. 


Michigan Emergency Manager Law Considered Ineffective In Wake Of Flint Water Crisis

By Apr 14, 2016
Flint Water
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Leaders of a task force that looked into the causes of the Flint water crisis told a panel of state lawmakers they should consider changes to Michigan’s emergency manager law.  