Valentine's Day Weekend: For The Love Of WEMU At Northside Grill

Grab your sweetheart and join us Saturday, February 11 from 7am to 1pm as the staff of 89.1 WEMU take over the Northside Grill for “the love of WEMU.”

Meet your favorite on-air personalities as we show you to your table, pour your coffee, and collect all the tips for the day (don’t worry though — we’ll leave the cooking to the Northside).

See you at the Northside.



The Northside Grill pays all staff a special salary for that day, so all the tips can go to the radio station without the hardworking servers losing income.

