Washtenaw County Lawmaker Not Enthusiastic About New State Budget Plan

Governor Rick Snyder presented a $56.3 billion budget for the State of Michigan's 2018 fiscal year. But some Democrats, including a State Representative from Ann Arbor, are unimpressed.

State Representative Yousef Rabhi is just starting his first term as 53rd district representative. He says the governor spent a lot of time Wednesday highlighting increases to the budget. That includes over $36 million for university operations and $214 million for state and local roads.

But, Rabhi says the governor has cut funding in those areas before, so this budget doesn't really amount to much of a real increase.

"There's a lot of aspects of this budget that, you know, sound good on paper, but once you start looking through some of the wording of how things are presented, it's really, you know, not that great."

The governor also announced $15 million for transit and rail programs.

