YCS Millage Renewal Won't Cost Homeowners A Dime But Could Make Or Break The District

One of the issues on the ballot early next month in Washtenaw County will be a proposal to renew and restore the Non-Homestead Operating Millage for Ypsilanti Community Schools.

Lisa Barry reports with the future of the city hinging on the success of its schools... opposition to the ballot proposal is difficult to find...

This millage proposal is a non-homestead renewal, which means it won’t cost homeowners anything, according to Ypsilanti Community Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Edmondson.

“There are no tax implications for a home owner, or someone who actually lives in an apartment,” says Edmondson. “But if you own apartments or industry or businesses, then what we’re asking them to do is to basically go out and quite frankly support what they’re already doing.”

The millage renewal will be used to cover the district’s operating costs, which, school officials say, means it’s used to cover a lot of the essentials they use to teach children.

“If the millage does not pass, YCS will lose $2371.29 per pupil,” says Erikson Elementary School Principal Kelly Mickel.

Edmondson says passing the millage will allow their district to hire and retain quality teachers, support students with additional needs, and maintain their facilities.