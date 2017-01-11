Ypsilanti Community High School Use Art To Commemorate Civil Rights, MLK Day

Local high school students reacting to the recent presidential election were inspired to turn their feelings and emotions into a march and art show planned for the upcoming Martin Luther King Junior day.

Students at Ypsilanti Community High School are planning a Peaceful silent march for MLK Day next Monday starting at the Water Tower and marching down to Michigan Ave and Washington street in downtown Ypsilanti.

Listen to the full interview.

High school art teacher and the event's organizer Lynn Settles says it's also the 150th anniversary of a speech given in Ypsilanti by equal rights advocate Frederick Douglas.

"A group of my students are creating a 6-foot sculpture of Frederick Douglas that will actually speak the same speech that Frederick Douglas spoke 150 years ago, only it will be recorded in the students' voices," Settles says.

The student's art exhibits regarding the social climate following the recent election will be on display in downtown Ypsilanti for several weeks.