Ypsilanti Officials Preparing Immigration Ordinance As Trump Assumes The Presidency

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, the City of Ypsilanti is also getting ready for his administration and is taking action.

After Trump threatened to host large immigration raids across the country, Ypsilanti will host a public hearing on January 24th to discuss a proposed ordinance. If approved, it would add a section to the Ypsilanti City Code to regulate and restrict solicitation of immigration status by city employees, including police.

City council member Pete Murdock represents the third ward.

"The values that we have in the city of Ypsi are not the same ones that are reported nationally, and we're going to do everything we can to protect our residents from some of that craziness."

One of the goals of the ordinance is to make immigrants feel comfortable in Ypsilanti.

