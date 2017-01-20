Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Ypsilanti Officials Preparing Immigration Ordinance As Trump Assumes The Presidency

By 3 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

City of Ypsilanti Banner
Credit Courtesy Photo / City of Ypsilanti

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, the City of Ypsilanti is also getting ready for his administration and is taking action.  


After Trump threatened to host large immigration raids across the country, Ypsilanti will host a public hearing on January 24th to discuss a proposed ordinance.  If approved, it would add a section to the Ypsilanti City Code to regulate and restrict solicitation of immigration status by city employees, including police.  

City council member Pete Murdock represents the third ward.

"The values that we have in the city of Ypsi are not the same ones that are reported nationally, and we're going to do everything we can to protect our residents from some of that craziness."

One of the goals of the ordinance is to make immigrants feel comfortable in Ypsilanti.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

Tags: 
#Ypsilanti
Donald Trump
Pete Murdock
immigration
City of Ypsilanti

Related Content

Ypsilanti Community High School Use Art To Commemorate MLK Day

By Jan 11, 2017
Lisa Barry

Ypsilanti high school students reacting to the recent presidential election were inspired to turn their feelings and emotions into a march and art show planned for the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Looking Back And Looking At What's Ahead For Ypsilanti Community Schools

By Dec 28, 2016
Ypsilanti Community Schools
Ypsilanti Community Schools / ycschools.us

With the first half of the academic school year behind us and most classes on hold until the New Year, we take a look at what's happening in one local school district.


Ann Arbor Artist Creates Local Landmark Candles

By Jan 2, 2017
Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

Every summer, there is the nationally known art fair in Ann Arbor, and the area is known for its large number of local artists.  One of those artists is gaining attention for his locally historic creation that was a popular gift for Christmas.