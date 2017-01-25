Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Ypsilanti's Maiz Restaurant Builds A Wall Of Stories

By 53 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Beatriz Vargas is the general manager of Maiz Mexican Cantina in Ypsilanti and came up with an idea to build a wall of stories and sentiments about what it means to immigrants. 

Vargas says her parents brought her to the United States as an undocumented child when she was six years old.  She explained that she's scared about what the recent changes in Washington will mean for illegal and legal immigrants in our area.  

The Ypsilanti restaurant in Depot Town had placed the wall near the front entrance, but has since moved to the back lot because it was being vandalized. She explained that some customers have been offended by the homemade wall, as well. 

While President Trump makes good on his immigration-related promises including efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border, the restaurant in Ypsilanti hopes to encourage open face to face dialogue on what that means to be a community member.   

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
Ypsilanti
Maiz
Wall
community
depot town

Related Content

Full 2016 Washtenaw County Election Results From WEMU

By Editor Nov 8, 2016

Here you'll find the full coverage of local elections from around Washtenaw County.

Policing and Community Interactions: WEMU Town Hall Forum Follow-Up Questions And Answers

By Sep 6, 2016
Marilyn Gouin / 89.1 WEMU

On July 21st, WEMU partnered with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and 12th District congressional representative Debbie Dingell for a public conversation on the relationship between law enforcement and the area's minority community. With over 500-people in attendance, not all questions were answered, but the panelists agreed to answer those in writing. 

Sunday Marks The 5-Year Anniversary Of The Unveiling Of EMU's 9/11 Memorial

By Sep 9, 2016
Courtesy photo / Eastern Michigan University

Sunday will mark the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks on America.  The world has changed since September 11th of 2001 in a number of ways, but on this day, it is a time for reflection.  Listen below for the emotional story of how a piece of history came to rest in Ypsilanti. 