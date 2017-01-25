Ypsilanti's Maiz Restaurant Builds A Wall Of Stories

Beatriz Vargas is the general manager of Maiz Mexican Cantina in Ypsilanti and came up with an idea to build a wall of stories and sentiments about what it means to immigrants.

Vargas says her parents brought her to the United States as an undocumented child when she was six years old. She explained that she's scared about what the recent changes in Washington will mean for illegal and legal immigrants in our area.

The Ypsilanti restaurant in Depot Town had placed the wall near the front entrance, but has since moved to the back lot because it was being vandalized. She explained that some customers have been offended by the homemade wall, as well.

While President Trump makes good on his immigration-related promises including efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border, the restaurant in Ypsilanti hopes to encourage open face to face dialogue on what that means to be a community member.

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU.