Related Programs: Morning EditionAll Things Considered Ypsilanti's Ugly Mug Now Known As Cross Street Cafe By Lisa Barry • 22 minutes ago Related Programs: Morning EditionAll Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Ann Fowler and EMU student Dillon Beckwith both frequent the coffee shop Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU Copy here. Listen Listening... / 0:56 Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter — Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu Tags: YpsilantiUgly MugCross Street CoffeeTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.