1st Friday Focus on the Environment
1st Friday Focus on the Environment: Land Use, Budget Cuts And Climate Marches

Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters
Proposals in both Lansing and Washington would make available publicly held lands for private enterprise. environmentalists are fighting regulatory rollbacks and cuts to funding health and sustainability programs. Those are among the topics David Fair addresses with Michigan League of Conservation Voters executive director, Lisa Wozniak, in this month's edition of WEMU's  "1st Friday Focus on the Environment," 


