21 Cats Rescued In Ypsilanti Township

The Humane Society of Huron Valley has rescued 21 cats from a property in Ypsilanti Township.

The animals were being kept inside of wired cages in a darkened, unheated garage.

Tanya Hilgendorf is the organization's President and CEO. She says all of the animals are expected to recover.

"None will have to be put down. They will be put up for adoption, and I am 100 percent sure they will find loving homes," Hilgendorf says.

Hilgendorf says they only learned about this situation thanks to an online anonymous tip, and urges anyone who suspects an animal is being treated cruelly to notify them immediately.