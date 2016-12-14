Ann Arbor Board Of Education Prepared To Select Donna Lasinski's Successor

The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education is expected to appoint a new member tonight to replace Donna Lasinski. Her seat became available after the November general election in which she won a seat in the state House of Representatives.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on the possible selection of a new Ann Arbor Board of Education member.

Among the candidates under consideration is the current school board president. Deb Mexicotte failed to win re-election in November. Hunter Van Valkenburgh also ran unsuccessfully in November but is among the candidates to be discussed by the school board tonight. Rebecca Lazarus has tossed her hatr into the ring, as well. Having a current school board member considered for appointment after having lost an election just a month ago is not sitting well with some parents in the district. That would include Sharon Simontin, who sees the candidacy as a conflict of interest.

"They don't have long-standing relationships with the other board members. Deb Mexicotte's been on the board, I believe, for 14 years and has been president for the past seven years. And they just have a long-standing history of working together."

Some parents have expressed support for Mexcotte's candidacy contending her experience wouldbe beneficial to the board.

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.