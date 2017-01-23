Ann Arbor City Council Preparing For Tough Decisions Regarding City Budget

With the start of the new calendar year, Ann Arbor city council is preparing for a new fiscal year budget that begins July 1st.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on Ann Arbor City Council's attempts to balance the city's budget.

The city is trying to balance a budget of over $100 million for the 2018 fiscal year. While it's too soon to confirm if cuts will take place, 5th ward city councilman Chuck Warpehoski says the city's chief financial officer has issued a preliminary assessment.

"Expenses are increasing at about 2.5% per year, and revenues are increasing at 1.5% per year. So, unless we make some adjustments, we're going to have to face some difficult decisions going forward."

The city manager is expected to present the budget to council in April, and they could vote on it in May.

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.