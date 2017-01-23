Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Ann Arbor City Council Preparing For Tough Decisions Regarding City Budget

By 16 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

City of Ann Arbor Seal
Credit Courtesy Photo / City of Ann Arbor

With the start of the new calendar year, Ann Arbor city council is preparing for a new fiscal year budget that begins July 1st. 

The city is trying to balance a budget of over $100 million for the 2018 fiscal year.  While it's too soon to confirm if cuts will take place, 5th ward city councilman Chuck Warpehoski  says the city's chief financial officer has issued a preliminary assessment.   

"Expenses are increasing at about 2.5% per year, and revenues are increasing at 1.5% per year.  So, unless we make some adjustments, we're going to have to face some difficult decisions going forward."

The city manager is expected to present the budget to council in April, and they could vote on it in May.  

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor City Council
Chuck Warpehoski
balanced budget

Related Content

Peaceful Protest Attracts Thousands To Ann Arbor For Weekend Women's March

By 7 hours ago
Ann Arbor Women's March
Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

Downtown Ann Arbor was packed with people Saturday afternoon for a post-inaugural women's march.


Ann Arbor Medical Musicians Operate With A Different Kind Of Instrument

By Jan 19, 2017
Take Your Instrument
Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

There is a unique musical ensemble in Ann Arbor comprised of amateur musicians who all work and/or study in the science and medical fields.  I spoke to two members of the University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra.


Issues Of The Environment: Google To Run Global Operations With 100 Percent Renewable Energy

By Jan 18, 2017
Google
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair talks to Sam Arons,Strategic Negotiator for Datacenter Energy at Google, about the tech giant's plans to operate completely on renewable energy sources by the end of 2017.