An Ann Arbor Couple Works To Bring People Together In A Positive Way

Nate (left) and Kate (right), as they liked to be called, from Ann Arbor.
Kate and Nate from Ann Arbor have created "Pincause" and a special pin featuring the American sign language symbol of love from the deaf culture.

It includes many different colors created to unite women of all backgrounds, colors, shapes and sizes and beliefs as they participate in women's marches across the country on January 21st. It is their intention to create something that encourages people to come together wearing one same symbol of love.

Nate says it was their intention to "bring people together in a positive way." Buying and wearing the pin is one way to show support for women's rights and part of the profits from the sale of the pin will go to Planned Parenthood as well as the ACLU.

The pin that they say was meant to "bring people together in a positive way."
They call it "Little Pin-Big Goal" and hope to sell 100,000 pins. The pins are sold primarily online and have been purchased all over the country.

Nate and Kate hope people wearing the pins will lead to finding common ground and positive conversations between people of different views.

Ann Arbor

