Ann Arbor Fitness Expert Offers Advice For Those Looking To Get Fit For New Year

It's no secret that trying to lose weight and eat healthier are at the top of many people's New Year's resolution list. An expert on the issue has the following tips.

Mark Thiesmayer Hook is a personal trainer and dietitian at Better Living Fitness in Ann Arbor. He says one of the best thing you can do to start working out is don't overwhelm yourself.

"Pick activities that you like. So, there are a lot of people who like sports leagues. They've done sports in college or high school. And having a volleyball night once a week is a great way to get some fitness in. There are people who just love to have a programmed activity, like a small group boot camp. And having those people depend on them to be there is a really good motivator."

The next thing you want to do is change your diet. I know what you're probably thinking--"I can't give up my favorite snacks!" Well, again, Mark says take it slow by using realistic transitions.

"I tell my clients who are working on a diet that they don't have to do much. You know, doing a couple of small changes, like making sure that you're getting a couple of servings of fruit in a day, making sure you're ending your day by having a couple of cups of vegetables, will really go a long way. So, you know, these dramatic diets, like Paleo or even a vegan diet, that seem really wild and crazy, well, they have merits. You know, starting small can usually has some really big benefits."

Now if you feel like, "That's it! I'm done, and I can't move forward," that's when you may want to consider a personal trainer to help get you back on track.

