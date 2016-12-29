Ann Arbor Mayor Lays Out Plans For Next Term In Office

As 2016 draws to a close, it's a chance to reflect on the past year and look forward to what's coming in the year ahead. Here's what that means for Ann Arbor's mayor.

WEMU's Lisa Barry reports on Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor's reflections on 2016 and plans for 2017.

Christopher Taylor was re-elected for another term as Ann Arbor's mayor in the November election. He says his bottom-line goals for the city are to improve basic services in the city and improve quality of life.

Among the many items on his to-do list is a new train station for Ann Arbor.

"We continue to work on site selection for a new train station. We're working with the Federal Rail Administration on that, and that is an ongoing and extended process. I'm not particularly happy with how long this has taken, but I believe it is nearing the end for the site assessment."

He says he is also planning for a police department overview in the coming year.

"The city's gonna put out an RFP to have a broad, external review of our police department. Ann Arbor, I think, is so fortunate to have a disciplined, professional police department that does great work for residents and visitors to Ann Arbor. But, I also think that we are interested in getting even better. And we hope--I hope--that the audit will tell us what it is we can do to improve over and above what we're doing today."

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says it is also his goal to have over 84% of city roads in good or better condition.

So what has been the most difficult thing to deal with this past year as the mayor of the city?

"The deaths of so many teenagers. It's just horrible and heart wrenching. It's something that certainly affects the school community deeply up and down the age groups, and it affects everyone, because each one is such a tragedy. And I think that had a tremendous impact on people in the community."

And what does being the city's mayor mean to him?

"Oh, that's a great question. You know, I love the city so much. You know, I think we have such a great community. Our community is active, it's engaged, it's optimistic, and it's committed to being even better. And being mayor of such a place where people, you know, have their heads up and are looking forward and are interested in pitching in, it's just wonderful. Ann Arbor's a great place, and I couldn't be more delighted to live here, raise my family here, and to be mayor."

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu