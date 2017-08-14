Related Programs: 
Ann Arbor Mayor Speaks Out Following Local Rally In Response To Far-Right Gathering In Virginia

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor
Credit The City of Ann Arbor

Hundreds of people gathered in Ann Arbor Sunday to show solidarity with the victims and counterprotesters of Saturday's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor was among those in attendance and spoke about it to 89.1 WEMU's Lisa Barry.


He says it was a solemn occasion and sent a broad message about their community.

“We as a community wanted to state that these are not our values and that we fight back and declare it whenever we can," says Taylor.

