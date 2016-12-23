Ann Arbor Meals On Wheels Chapter Ready To Serve Community This Holiday Season

Meals on Wheels will provide a hot meal this Christmas to people in need in Washtenaw County. Here's what to expect from the Ann Arbor chapter this holiday.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on the plans of Ann Arbor's Meals on Wheels chapter for the upcoming holiday.

Over 150 people will receive a meal on Christmas Day. That will bring this week's total to about 2,500 people.

Beth Adams is the director of Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels. She says they do more than deliver meals to senior citizens and others in need.

"When we eat alone--and over 60% of our clients live alone--we tend to eat less. We eat less healthy. And so, we like to say we're more than a meal. You know, the brief visit by the volunteer provides some socialization, and just, you know, can be a bright smile. They might be the only person they see all day."

Beef medallions, along with romaine salad and white chocolate raspberry Brule, are part of the menu. In the spirit of giving, the Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County group will deliver the meals on Christmas Day. Adams says they've been doing it for years.

"I think it really speaks to the fabric of our community, and that, you know, we're still connected to one another, and, you know, that we care about one another. And that there are needs that cross cultural divides, and, you know, just focused on meeting the needs of others."

Meals on Wheels in Ypsilanti will also make about 125 deliveries to their clients. 85% of them are senior citizens, while the rest are under 60 years old and disabled.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News. Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu