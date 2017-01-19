Ann Arbor Medical Musicians Operate With A Different Kind Of Instrument

There is a unique musical ensemble in Ann Arbor comprised of amateur musicians who all work and/or study in the science and medical fields. I spoke to two members of the University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra.

Musicians must audition to join the orchestra, which has members ranging from mathematicians to epidemiologists, to med school and dental students, a health economist, and a veterinarian who went to U of M.

Gavin says the orchestra brings people together who may have never met but now make music together

The orchestra performs two concerts a year free of charge, and there is one coming this Saturday, January 21st in Hill Auditorium at 8pm with a pre-concert talk at 7pm.

The orchestra will be conducted by Todd Craven.

