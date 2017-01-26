Ann Arbor Musician And 'Voice' Contestant, Laith Al-Saadi Receives Arts Alliance Award

The Arts Alliance of Washtenaw county is have a special ceremony and celebration next Sunday and awarding three medals for Arts, Science and Humanities and two 21st Century Awards. Ann Arbor musician and recent finalist on the TV show The Voice, Laith Al-Saadi is wining the Spotlight Artist Award and I spoke to him about that and the importance of the arts in our community as well as what life is like since his TV show experience.

Laith Al-Saadi grew up in Ann Arbor and attended Community High School before finishing his education at the University of Michigan, He had a variety of musical experiences during his education process from jazz to opera. He said he did not think he would win the Voice and was concerned he would have to compromise his musical standards by appearing on the TV show but did not. He says he gets recognized more since being on the popular TV show and is getting more opportunities to perform his own music as well as the type of music most important to him. He is honored to be receiving the Arts Alliance award next week and says he feels recognizing all types of arts is more important than ever.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Patrik Holubik is the

WEMU New Media Coordinator and social media producer for 89.1 WEMU. Contact him at 734.487.3363, on twitter @PatrikHolubik or email him pholubik@wemu.org