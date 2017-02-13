Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Ann Arbor-Northern Michigan Railway Study Receives Funding

By 1 hour ago

Railroad Tracks
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A plan to provide rail service between Ann Arbor and Northern Michigan is on track, now that funding has been obtained to conduct a feasibility study on the proposal.


The feasibility study is expected to get underway this spring and take six to nine months to complete.

The Groundwork Center in Traverse City is partnering with MDOT and local transit companies to determine several factors, including how much demand and interest there is for passenger rail service from Ann Arbor to Petoskey, how much are people willing to pay, and how long the train trip might take among other issues, according to center program director Jim Lively.

"Who would operate a passenger train?  It's pretty clear it's not likely to be Amtrak, so we're looking at other options."

Part of their research will also include public input sessions in the communities to gather feedback from potential riders, including in Ann Arbor.

Lively says it will likely be another year before all the study data is complete.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

— Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
commuter rail
Ann Arbor
Traverse City
MDOT
Amtrak

Related Content

Washtenaw County Lawmaker Not Enthusiastic About New State Budget Plan

By Feb 9, 2017
Yousef Rabhi
Patrik Holubik / 89.1 WEMU

Governor Rick Snyder presented a $56.3 billion budget for the State of Michigan's 2018 fiscal year.  But some Democrats, including a State Representative from Ann Arbor, are unimpressed.   


Washtenaw Residents Discuss Feasibility Of 'WALLY' Mass Transit Project

By Nov 10, 2016
Wally
Courtesy Photo / theride.org

The North-South Commuter Rail, also known as WALLY, is a proposed project that would connect Ann Arbor and Howell with intermediate stops along the way.  A community meeting was held to inform the public on details about the project.


Ann Arbor Passenger Train To Traverse City Feasbility Study Underway

By Sep 6, 2016
A2TC
Courtesy Photo / groundworkcenter.org

With the unofficial end of the summer travel season, plans are continuing to connect Ann Arbor with Northern Michigan by train.  