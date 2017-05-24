Ann Arbor Restaurant Workers Detained In Targeted Immigration Enforcement

Three employees were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at Sava's Restaurant on South State Street, Wednesday.

89.1 WEMU’s Lisa Barry talked with Sava's Restaurant owner Sava Lelcaj-Sarah about what happened this morning and how this will impact her business, and other restaurants in the community.

Listen to the full interview.

Initially, only one of the three of the detained employees have been released from the ICE compound in Detroit. Lelcaj-Sarah says that this is a new reality that business owners have to face because of the changes happening in immigration policy.